Explore the Best of the West with Exciting New Ranch Holidays & Offers From American Round-Up

Part of the and specialising in ranch holidays across the US and Canada, leading tour operator American Round-Up is thrilled to announce a fresh lineup of captivating Western adventures for 2024. The list includes Ranchlands’ new Paintrock Canyon Ranch, the stylish glamping retreat located at the base of the Big Horn Mountains in Northern Wyoming, and The True Collection’s latest Yellowstone ranch pop-up, the historic Blackwater Creek Ranch only 15 miles from the east gates of America’s first ever national park.

Jeremy Timms, Managing Director of American Round-Up, comments, “An exciting year to hit the trail, 2024 is the last season for guests to visit Colorado’s pioneering Zapata Cattle & Bison Ranch, and a fabulous opportunity for families hoping to ride the range, Arizona’s Tombstone Monument Ranch has a Kids Ranch Free offer running from mid-May through September. Our team has also recently released an expert guide on where to saddle up this summer through the October half term, the Ultimate Ranch Retreats list, featuring handpicked properties for couples, friends, and those with younger cowboys and cowgirls in tow.”

Offering an authentic taste of cowboy life, Ranchlands’ all-new Paintrock Canyon Ranch is located in Wyoming’s breathtaking Bighorn Mountains. Spanning a vast 80,000 acres, this wilderness hideaway invites guests to immerse themselves in classic Western adventures, including horseback riding (some of it cattle-focused), fly-fishing, and hiking in an area filled with prolific wildlife. After an adventurous day in the saddle, guests can unwind in luxurious yet rustic safari-style tents and feast on gourmet farm-to-table cuisine prepared by a private chef. Ranchlands’ unique take on cowboy culture means there will also be plenty of opportunities to learn about the rich history of the area and the important role of ranching in restoring nature’s treasures. Five-night ranch holiday with American Round-Up from £3,795pp (two sharing) including accommodation, all meals (beginning with dinner on the day of arrival and extending through breakfast on day of departure), four days of riding (Monday through Thursday) plus tax. Excludes gratuities and return flights. Departures: mid-May through early July. Including a day at the ranch’s cow camp, seven-night pack trips are also available for more experienced equestrians. Prices available on request. Departures: August through early September.

Transporting guests to the rugged beauty of the American frontier era, The True Collection will be unveiling its latest Yellowstone ranch pop-up at Wyoming’s historic Blackwater Creek Ranch this summer. Lying close to the celebrated park, the ranch allows you to explore an area Teddy Roosevelt dubbed “the most scenic 50 miles in the United States.” The ranch holiday includes horseback adventures tailored to mixed abilities, archery, sport shooting, hiking, a day trip to Yellowstone National Park, and a visit to the famous Cody Nite Rodeo. Rustic-luxe vintage accommodations, gourmet farm-fresh cuisine, evening entertainment, and special events complement the authentic Western experience. All-inclusive rates also cover return transfers. Six nights with American-Round-Up from £2,762pp (two sharing), including accommodation, meals, ranch activities and amenities, off-ranch excursions, special events, and entertainment. Excludes gratuities and return flights. Departures: May 26 to September 28.

The ideal getaway for families, the Tombstone Monument Ranch’s Kids Ranch FREE offer is running from mid-May through September 2024. An opportunity to let little ones experience the thrill of the Old West firsthand, the entire 1800s styled property lies just outside the iconic town nicknamed “Too Tough To Die.” Available pursuits on the ranch include trail rides (guided horseback riding for ages five and above), archery, target shooting, and UTV tours, with the addition of a private dining room, a saloon, and a pool and hot tub making this the perfect family ranch retreat. The Kids Ranch FREE offer is valid for a minimum family of three, including two adults and a maximum of two children aged five to 17 years old, sharing their parents’ room. Quote “TMR3G” on booking. SAVE up to £1,490: Five-nights with American Round-Up from £1,155pp (two sharing) and £745pp (children aged 5-17 years) including accommodation, meals, horseback riding, shooting, archery and UTV Tours, use of ranch facilities, taxes and gratuities. Excludes return flights. Offer subject to availability.

A fifth-generation working ranch, Montana’s legendary Lonesome Spur, has late summer space available for four people for seven nights beginning August 01. Nestled in the picturesque Clarks Fork Valley, the property is in a prime location for riding and rodeos and visits to the Cody Nite Rodeo are a major highlight. On the week-long stay, guests can look forward to seasonal cattle work, fun games of team penning, and leisurely rides up into the Pryor Mountains, home to Montana’s only wild horse herd. Comfortable western-themed accommodations and delicious family-style meals make this a genuine home-away-from-home ranch holiday. The available cabin features two twin beds and a queen bed. Seven nights for four people with American Round-Up from £2,029pp (two sharing) including accommodation, all meals, riding, tax and gratuities. Excludes return flights.

Open for one more season, Ranchlands is about to bid farewell to the iconic Zapata Cattle & Bison Ranch, a 103,000-acre property bordering the Great Sand Dunes National Park. Founded in 2008 and heralded for its conservation initiatives, this is the last chance for city slickers to “seize the reins” and ride amidst the 2,000-strong bison herd. After all the cowboy chores are done, guests have the option of unwinding in natural hot springs and cosying up by the campfire under starry skies. Cattle work is seasonal, with branding taking place in May and June. Six nights with American Round-Up from £3,385pp (two sharing) including accommodation, all meals and on- site activities and tax. Excludes gratuities and return flights. Open now through October.

The Ultimate Ranch Retreats For 2024: Wyoming’s Rimrock Ranch, Montana’s Sweet Grass Ranch, Arizona’s White Stallion Ranch, and the ever-popular Tombstone Monument Ranch made American Round-Up’s 2024 “best of” list for families, the latter two popular choices for the October half-term holidays. Unsurprisingly, Montana’s Triple Creek adult-only resort ranch claimed the coveted title of “the ultimate escape for romantics,” followed by The Ranch at Rock Creek—another exclusive Big Sky state property. The Lonesome Spur and Kara Creek, also both based in Montana, were clear authentic working ranch favourites for friends travelling together. Prices available on request. The Ultimate Ranch Retreats list is compiled by Frontier America, the tour operator, which incorporates ranch stays into its tailor-made holidays, backed by over 30 years of experience. The full list is featured on the Frontier America blog.

For more information on American Round-Up please contact (020 8776 8709;[email protected]; americanroundup.com). ATOL PROTECTED No 5405 ABTA W3207.