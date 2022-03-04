Saint Lucia eases Covid-19 travel restrictions

The government of Saint Lucia has become the latest Caribbean destination to update its international arrival protocols, creating a “simplified experience for travellers”.

From March 5th, fully vaccinated travellers and in-transit passengers aged five and over can present a negative rapid Covid-19 antigen test or a rapid Covid-19 PCR test taken one day prior to entering Saint Lucia.

Travellers may also provide a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test taken up to five days prior to arrival.

All unvaccinated travellers must present a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test, taken up to five days prior to entering Saint Lucia.

All travellers must register their information and upload test results online prior to travel on the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

On completion, they will receive an automatic ‘ready to go’ email.

The previous two-step approval process is no longer required for boarding.

“As one of the very first destinations to implement a responsible tourism reopening strategy, Saint Lucia has continuously evaluated Covid-19 travel protocols.

“These major changes are good news for visitors and returning nationals as it means a simplified process, greater access to testing and a significant reduction in cost.

“We have been listening to our travel community in the United States, UK, Caribbean and around the world.

“Travellers are seeking a seamless experience along with confidence in safety, and our eased protocols reflect our commitment to welcoming travellers back to Saint Lucia,” said chief executive of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Lorine Charles-St. Jules.

Rapid antigen tests must be administered by a healthcare provider and self-administered tests and saliva tests are not accepted.

UK NHS tests are not valid for travel.

Unvaccinated visitors will have to continue to stay at Covid-certified properties.

Returning nationals who are unvaccinated are required to quarantine for a seven-day period.

Grenada and Jamaica are among the other Caribbean destinations to loosen restrictions in recent weeks.