Saint Lucia launches new tourism campaign

Saint Lucia is regularly heralded as one of the most romantic places on earth and this month marks the launch a full campaign dedicated to romance.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has created a webpage with offers from UK tour operators featuring selected holidays for couples who want to make plans for their wedding, honeymoon, anniversary or just a romantic break for two.

The leading UK tour operators participating in the offers include Caribtours, Kenwood Travel, Simply St. Lucia Luxury Holidays and Turquoise.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is supported by digital ads including a 15 second romance ad running for eight weeks alongside social media content and a competition on Facebook to win an all-inclusive prize of five nights at Bay Gardens Beach Resort.

Patricia Charlery, SLTA Director for UK & Europe, said: “We’ve seen a rise in demand for that special holiday for two in Saint Lucia. It’s the perfect setting with its stunning scenery and unique accommodation.”

The destination has seen a healthy rise in monthly arrivals from the UK returning to pre-pandemic levels, with January seeing more that 7,000 UK visitors choosing to visit the island.

More Information

Saint Lucia is considered the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.