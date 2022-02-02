Charles-St. Jules to lead Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

The board of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has appointed Lorine Charles-St. Jules to the position of chief executive.

With more than two decades of tourism and leadership experience, Charles-St. Jules has achieved significant success in the hospitality sector and most recently served as USA account manager for the Anguilla Tourist Board.

She has been chief executive of global marketing agency PEAEYE7 Marketing International for five years, handling business development and luxury resort marketing throughout the Caribbean, the United States and Canada.

Charles-St. Jules has deep expertise in setting and executing business strategy across many facets of the tourism industry, including marketing destinations, developing sales programming for luxury resorts and global travel trade management.

The position brings her back to her roots in Saint Lucia, where she previously held various executive positions at the Saint Lucia Tourist Board for nine years including director of marketing, and tourism planning officer for the Saint Lucia ministry of tourism for two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Lorine Charles-St. Jules to the organisation and we are in no doubt that her track record as a tourism professional will lead brand Saint Lucia along a sustained growth trajectory.

“Her diverse experience in tourism marketing, sales and strategy will contribute greatly to our mission,” said Thaddeus Antoine, chairman of the board of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Charles-St. Jules is a graduate of the University of Strathclyde in Scotland, with a master’s degree in international tourism development and sustainability.