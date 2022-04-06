Saint Lucia and Spain among nations relaxing Covid entry restrictions

Saint Lucia and Spain are among the nations relaxing entry requirements. For Saint Lucia, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to take pre-travel Covid tests, with unvaccinated travellers requiring a negative PCR test. Meanwhile Spain will allow unvaccinated arrivals entry with proof of negative PCR or antigen test.

Saint Lucia

Vaccinated travellers must provide a valid vaccination record as requested on check-in, boarding, and entry to Saint Lucia. Unvaccinated travellers five years and older must have a valid negative standard COVID-19 PCR test five days before arrival. An unsupervised self-swab antigen or PCR test is not accepted.

Passengers arriving without tests or with the wrong type of test will be retested on arrival at their own cost and will be required to remain in quarantine until the test result is known.

In addition, travellers are no longer required to pre-register online prior to arrival in Saint Lucia. All arrivals are required to bring proof of vaccination status or test results as per protocols. International travellers and returning nationals must complete a Health Screening Form before disembarkation in Saint Lucia for ease of processing on arrival.

For more information about Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response, all protocols, and details of entry requirements, visit www.stlucia.org/covid-19.

Spain

Spain has updated its entry requirements and non-vaccinated UK passengers can now enter Spain with proof of a negative PCR or antigen, or proof of diagnostic recovery.

The new entry guidelines, effective from 6 April 2022 require all UK travellers ages 12 and above to submit one of the following three criteria:

1 Certificate of vaccination: Proof of being fully-vaccinated (with both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a one-dose vaccine) at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain. If more than 270 days have passed since the final dose, certification of a booster vaccination is also required, except for teenagers aged 12 to 17 (inclusive).

2 Diagnostic Test Certificate: Proof that the passenger has carried out a negative diagnostic test including PCR tests (within 72h) or antigen tests (within 24h).

3 Certificate of recovery: Proof that the passenger has recovered from COVID. Recovery certificates issued by the official authorities will be valid at least 11 days after the first NAAT diagnostic test or positive antigen screening test, carried out by qualified personnel. The certificate shall be valid for 180 days after the date of the first positive diagnostic test result.

Children under 12 years old are exempt when travelling with an adult.