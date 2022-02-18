Grenada relaxes Covid-19 tourism regulations

The tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique has relaxed its entry requirements for vaccinated travellers.

The destinations now accept either a negative antigen test result taken one day before travel to Grenada or a 72-hour pre-departure PCR test.

All travellers must also submit a travel health declaration form to the ministry of health.

Petra Roach, chief executive of Grenada Tourism Authority, said: “We’re delighted to make it even easier for UK travellers to explore Grenada.

“Offering an antigen test means that visitors have extra flexibility, choice and a more cost-effective option to visit our islands.

“Throughout 2021 we saw strong visitor numbers from the UK, and we believe the measures announced today will boost numbers further in 2022.”

Grenada is the hidden gem of the Caribbean, boasting a wealth of unspoilt beauty, breath-taking waterfalls and white sandy beaches, including the famous Grand Anse beach.

Famed for its aromatic spices, organic chocolate and unforgettable dive sites, the tri-island destination offers the perfect haven for foodies and diving enthusiasts.