Chef Guida to debut new restaurant at Emirates Palace

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi has announced the opening of a new culinary experience, Talea.

The restaurant becomes the first from acclaimed two-Michelin-starred chef, Antonio Guida, outside of Italy.

The new restaurant presents guests with the opportunity to enjoy a highly curated selection of seasonal and authentic Italian menus in an elegant, yet lively setting with a vibrant open show kitchen.

With deep roots in the southern Puglia region, Guida honed his talents in an array of celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants and in 2015, led Seta at Mandarin Oriental, Milan to its first Michelin star just four months after opening, with a second Michelin star shortly thereafter.

Talea’s menu draws on Guida’s distinctive culinary style to create “Cucina di Famiglia” – family-style cooking.

ADVERTISEMENT

From handmade ravioli, authentic spaghetti alla carbonara and artisanal pizza to osso buco and vitello tonnato – the summer dish of chilled veal in tuna-caper sauce that forms an indispensable part of the Assumption Day feast in Milan, the gastronomic delights of Talea fuse traditional techniques with an innovative edge, the signature of Guida.

“With our concept of ‘Italy meets Abu Dhabi’, I am delighted to offer Talea’s patrons a new culinary experience that presents a new interpretation of Italian favourites, along with some rare and unusual combinations,” said Guida.