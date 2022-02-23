Saint Lucia Tourism Authority arrives at Expo 2020

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) - along with partner agencies Invest Saint Lucia, Export Saint Lucia and the Citizenship by Investment Program - has successfully hosted a showcase of the destination at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The two-day event featured business, tourism and cultural activities to encourage investment and visitors from across the globe.

Day one was a business forum attended by more than 80 industry experts including representatives from travel brands such as Dnata, Travel Counsellors and local operator Atlantis Holidays & Wellness.

During the event, the delegation presented updates on Saint Lucia’s investment opportunities and tourism developments.

Minister for tourism, investment, creative industries, culture and information, Ernest Hilaire, opened the proceedings with an update on Saint Lucia’s thriving tourism sector, the importance of increasing connectivity and developing new markets such as the United Arab Emirates for both tourism and investment.

He also recognised the success of the Citizenship by Investment Programme to date.

The senior SLTA delegation also included the chairman of the SLTA board, Thaddeus Antoine, and the new SLTA chief executive, Lorine Charles-St. Jules.

Key partners co-hosting the showcase included Invest Saint Lucia, Export Saint Lucia and the Citizenship by Investment Program, sharing ideas and updates with guests.

Day two concluded on Saint Lucia’s Independence Day (February 22nd) with a joyous celebration of the island’s culture featuring performances by a group of local creatives covering the arts, music, fashion and culinary delights.

A highlight of the entertainment were members of Saint Lucia’s Dennery Segment, the globally successful music collective.

Charles-St. Jules said: “It was a pleasure to meet our potential business partners and visitors. We updated the trade and investment community on all aspects of our work including our significant marketing programme to further drive stay-over arrivals.

“Our culture is something that people always highlight as a reason to visit so it was an absolute joy to bring some of our heritage and talent to entertain people on our Independence Day.”

The destination has seen a strong recovery in arrivals.

In 2021, the destination welcomed 52 per cent more visitors than in 2020 with 199,347 stay-over arrivals for the year.

Last year saw international events such as the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers successfully return to the island.