More cruise lines scrap Saint Petersburg calls

Further cruise lines have confirmed they will scrap calls at the Russian city of Saint Petersburg this summer following the # invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, MSC Cruises said it would not be visiting the destination in the coming months.

Today, Princess Cruises said it was modifying itineraries on 24 cruises that had planned to call on St Petersburg with alternative ports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes “in light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine,” the line said.

Replacement ports will vary by itinerary, including destinations such as Stockholm and Visby (both Sweden) as well as Gdansk (Poland).

At the same time, Aida Cruises said it “observes the dramatic events in Ukraine with great concern”.

The Carnival-owned line said it would adjust the itineraries of AIDAdiva, AIDAmar, AIDAnova and AIDAvita this summer to avoid Saint Petersburg.

The port will be replaced by various destinations, such as Riga (Latvia), Copenhagen (Denmark), Oslo (Norway) and Visby.

All guests will be informed by Aida Cruises about the adjustments in the itinerary of their voyages, the line said in a statement.