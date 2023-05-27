Ryanair Adds Extra Flights For Football Fans

Ryanair, Europe’s No 1 airline, has announced that it has added extra flights ahead of this year’s highly anticipated UEFA Europa Conference League Final between West Ham and Fiorentina taking place in Prague on 7th June.

Ryanair’s Jade Kirwan said:

“This year’s UEFA Europa Conference League Final is set to be an exciting match between West Ham United and Fiorentina. As part of the celebrations, Ryanair is adding extra flights on 6th and 7th June for fans travelling to Prague to watch the big game in-person at modern The Eden Aréna.

So, to avoid missing out, make sure to book your low-cost Ryanair fare now, and secure your spot for the ultimate match day experience.”