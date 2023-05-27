ITA Airways takes delivery of its first A330neo

ITA Airways, Italy’s national carrier, has taken delivery of its first A330-900, on lease from Air Lease Corporation (ALC) (NYSE: AL), during a ceremony held in Toulouse. The A330neo will join the ITA Airways fleet in June to serve its long-haul routes and new intercontinental destinations.

The A330neo is the latest-generation aircraft type from Airbus to join the ITA Airways’ fleet. The airline already operates all Airbus aircraft Families with a fleet of 68 Airbus aircraft (4 A220s, 50 A320 Family, 8 A330-200s and 6 A350-900s). By selecting A330neos, ITA Airways is further consolidating its strategy of being an all Airbus operator and leveraging new levels of efficiency and flexibility.

With the introduction of the latest generation eco-efficient A330neo, ITA Airways continues its fleet modernisation to meet its ambitious sustainability targets. To further support this ambition the delivery flight will be powered by a 16% blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The A330neo delivers unbeatable operating economics and boasts an award-winning Airspace cabin with more passenger space, a new lighting system, the latest in-flight entertainment systems and full connectivity throughout the cabin.

ITA Airways’s A330neo named Gelindo Bordin, to commemorate the Italian Olympic marathon champion, will feature a three-class cabin layout designed by renowned designer Walter De Silva. It’ll feature 30 full lie-flat bed business class seats, 24 premium and 237 latest generation economy class seats of which, 36 are dedicated to comfort economy. All seats will be equipped with on demand video and audio content as well as full WiFi connectivity and highly customisable mood lighting throughout the cabin.

The A330neo is the new-generation version of the popular A330 widebody. Incorporating the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, new wings and a range of aerodynamic innovations, the aircraft offers a 25 percent reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200 nm / 13,334 km non-stop.

At the end of April, the A330 Family had registered a total of over 1 775 firm orders of which 289 are A330neos from 25 customers. To date, 100 A330neos have been delivered globally.

