easyJet holidays launches Akureyri in North Iceland as brand new destination

easyJet holidays, the UK’s fastest growing tour operator, has today put package holidays to Akureyri on sale for the first time ever, thanks to its airline, easyJet, announcing the brand new route from London Gatwick in its network.

Dubbed ‘The Capital of the North’, the town lies in the fjord Eyjafjörður in North Iceland and is located a short drive from many of Iceland’s top natural, cultural and historical attractions. With the first flight taking off this Autumn, easyJet holidays is offering city breaks which include 23kg luggage per person, flights and hotel accommodation.

The holiday company has put brand new hotels on sale in the Akureyri area, including the 4* Hotel Siglo by Keahotels, with a pool overlooking fishing boats, and the 4* Myvatn, near the Myvatn nature baths. Holidaymakers can enjoy a huge range of excursions including whale watching, exploring the country’s stunning waterfalls, or catching the Northern Lights. All hotels are available for customers to book through their trusted travel agent.

The brand new destination is one of eight brand new routes on sale today with easyJet holidays, which include Birmingham to Paris, and Bristol to Marrakech, with city breaks starting from £269 and beach holidays from £299 per person.

Kelly Walker, Head of Distribution at easyJet holidays, said: “We’re thrilled to be adding this brand new destination to our portfolio. Iceland is an incredible country, and Akureyri opens up even more of the breath-taking destination to explore, so I’m confident our travel agent partners and mutual customers will be as excited as we are.”

