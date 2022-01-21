Pimont to lead the Peninsula Paris

The Peninsula Paris has confirmed the appointment of Vincent Pimont as managing director of the property.

He will take up the role on Monday.

Pimont brings to the role a wealth of experience, both with the legendary Peninsula property on Avenue Kléber, and with the luxury hospitality industry in both Paris and beyond.

Born in Normandy, Pimont received an MBA in international hospitality management from the Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School in France.

He subsequently embarked upon a 15-year career in management roles for major hospitality groups in both Europe and the United States – including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and the Walt Disney Company.

Pimont joined the Peninsula Hotels in 2007 as director of rooms at the Peninsula Beijing, before being promoted to the position of resident manager in May.

In February 2014, he transferred to the Peninsula Paris as hotel manager, a post he occupied until 2017 – and which entailed his deep involvement in the historic hotel’s launch as a Peninsula property.

“I am thrilled to be returning to my home country and joining the team at the iconic Peninsula Paris,” Pimont said.

“Beginning 2022 at the helm of such a storied property is both an honour and a pleasure.”