Ryanair unveils largest ever Dublin schedule

Ryanair has announced its largest ever summer schedule from Dublin Airport, with 120 destinations and over 900 weekly flights available to customers.

The schedule includes sunny getaways to Spain, Portugal and Italy.

The carrier also confirmed it will create 30 direct jobs as a result of adding an additional aircraft to the Dublin-based fleet.

With an additional 22 routes compared with summer 2019, Ryanair said its Dublin schedule is a direct result of the recently launched Traffic Recovery Scheme from airport operator daa.

With many airlines cutting capacity and routes this summer, the carrier said Ireland must lower access costs as it competes with regions and airports in other EU countries for a diminished pool of carriers.

Ryanair predicts the total number of short haul seats on offer in Europe will shrink by 15 per cent this summer compared to 2019.

Ryanair chief executive, Eddie Wilson, said: “After two years of stop/start ineffective travel restrictions, the daa have finally been given the tools to incentivise travel with its Traffic Recovery Support Scheme (TRSS) which was recommended by the aviation task force to government in their report of July 2020.

“This scheme gives Ryanair the confidence to invest in our largest ever summer schedule and largest number of based aircraft at Dublin Airport.

“The daa TRSS scheme will ensure airport charges are competitively priced versus other EU countries this summer, and Ryanair have responded by launching its largest ever investment in aircraft, connections and jobs at Dublin Airport.”