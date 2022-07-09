On board AIDAcosma: New TV-highlight format for popular German channel

“Heart on Board” is the name of the new TV-Highlight format for the German channel VOX in cooperation with AIDA Cruises, which will be broadcast in 2023. Preparations for the dating show are in full swing. Currently, the TV station is looking for open-minded singles together with the cruise company, who want to find the great love during a dreamlike AIDA cruise. Open-minded and sociable women and men are being sought.

The shooting start on board AIDAcosma is already at the beginning of September 2022. On the newest ship of the AIDA fleet four single ladies and the male candidates embark on a journey to the Mediterranean treasures in the Mediterranean: Romantic dates for the lovebirds both on board and in Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Florence, Rome and Corsica are scheduled. On the search for the man for the life the participants must place themselves to different tasks. For example, each port of call becomes a heartbreaking test, because in each destination visited the bachelorettes get to know a new man. For every stop that AIDAcosma makes, a fateful decision is made between two men: With whom will the singles embark on the next leg of the ship’s journey and whom will they leave behind at the pier?

Viewers will experience both an exciting dating adventure at sea and the AIDA vacation world on board 2023 on VOX. If you don’t just want to be there from the sofa at home, but exclusively as a participant, simply apply at: www.aida.de/herzanbord. For guests on board AIDAcosma, the production offers a unique chance to look behind the scenes of a new TV format.

AIDAcosma is one of the most innovative cruise ships with outstanding experiences. Guests can expect a huge variety of offerings. The beautiful new Ocean Deck spans four decks and offers all-around panoramic ocean views and an infinity pool at the stern of the ship. Also found on board is the new Fun Park with a large indoor playground, as well as the new Boulder Wall for plenty of variety. The gourmet variety on board has also been expanded once again: In the new speciality restaurant Beach House summery-light delicacies come on the table. The brewery house scores with an external grill with marvelous sea view and the speciality restaurant Mamma Mia offers homemade Pasta and fresh Italian kitchen with service at the place. In addition, AIDAcosma impresses with features that are also popular on AIDAnova, such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360° stage, the TV studio and the spacious Body & Soul Organic Spa. Culinary delights await guests in 17 restaurants and 23 bars and cafes. Until October 15, 2022, AIDAcosma will be sailing on the one-week highlight itinerary “Mediterranean Treasures.” In the fall, she sets course for her sunny winter home of Dubai.

AIDA Cruises is nominated as Europe’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by World Travel Awards.

