AIDA Cruises named event sponsor for Kiel Week

The Kiel Week returns this summer after a two-year break. AIDA Cruises will be on board as event sponsor of the world-renowned sailing and summer festival. The cruise company will present itself to the public on water and on land at Kiel Week from June 18 to 26, 2022.

During the nine-day event, three AIDA cruise ships will visit the Port of Kiel on four days: AIDAnova is expected at the Kiel Fjord on both the opening Saturday, June 18, 2022, and June 25, 2022. AIDAluna will moor in the harbor on Friday, June 24, 2022, while AIDAbella will be the crowning highlight in the official Kiel Week closing production “Starry Magic Over Kiel” on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The 20-minute staging starts at 11 p.m. and consists of a modern drone and laser show with musical accompaniment.

At the quay line, all those interested in cruises can gain exciting insights into the AIDA vacation world. When visiting an original cabin of AIDAcosma, you can take a look at your future home on board. A large roof terrace and deck chairs invite you to relax. The AIDA travel consultants provide information about the most beautiful vacation trips with the AIDA ships. An AIDA raffle and many surprises for big and small cruise fans whet the appetite for more.

AIDA Cruise Season 2022 in Kiel

In the 2022 cruise season, a total of four ships in the AIDA Cruises fleet will depart from the SchleswigHolstein state capital for the great North Country adventure. AIDAluna will be offering the 17-day voyages

“Highlights at the Arctic Circle,” which are particularly popular among lovers of the North, until October 2022. Ideal for tasting are the 3- or 4-day short trips to Norway or Denmark in September. A total of 15 different routes are available from Kiel. AIDAnova offers seven-day voyages to Norway and Denmark until mid-October. In addition to a visit to the Danish capital Copenhagen and Kristiansand in Norway, AIDAnova guests can enjoy the very special flair of the midsummer nights during a two-day stay in the Norwegian capital Oslo. On individual sailings, AIDAnova calls at a new AIDA port: Denmark’s Skagen, City of Light.

Endless beaches and the country’s largest shifting sand dune, from which only the tower of the silted-up parish church still peeks out, attract visitors. With AIDAbella it goes since 15 May 2022 on 14-day journeys to the Lofoten and the North Cape, but also Great Britain and Iceland are called. On October 22, 2022, the AIDA season ends in Kiel with the last call of AIDAnova, which will then set course for its winter destination, the Canary Islands.