Kieler Woche final staging: AIDAbella in the center of the light illuminations

The world-renowned sailing and summer festival has come to an end with a unique 20-minute light show “Starry magic over Kiel”. The centerpiece of this special combination of fireworks and drone and laser show over the fjord was AIDAbella.

“For our guests and crew of AIDAbella it was something very special to be right in the middle of it at the end of Kiel Week. We not only saw the fireworks from the first row on deck, but also felt the goosebumps. An emotional start to the voyage that we will all remember for a long time,” describes Andreas Etzien, captain of AIDAbella.

In addition to AIDAbella, both AIDAnova and AIDAluna were guests at Kiel Week 2022. AIDA Cruises presented itself as a strong partner not only on water with the AIDA fleet, but also on land with a large inviting AIDA vacation world for the public. A total of three million visitors were recorded by the organizers during the nine-day event. Among them were numerous cruise fans eager to travel, who booked their next dream vacation on board directly on site in the AIDA Vacation World at the Kiellinie. A large roof terrace and sun loungers invited visitors to relax. An AIDA raffle and many surprises for young and old sailors rounded off the program.

Highlights of the Kieler Woche 2022: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A67TEObfm-8