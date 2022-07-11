AIDA Cruises remains main sponsor of classical music festival until 2024

AIDA Cruises continues its long-standing commitment as main sponsor of the “Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern” until 2024. With the signing of the new agreement, the Rostock-based cruise line and the regional classical music festival are taking up the partnership already lasting for more than 20 years and are announcing the highlight of the next joint season at the same time.

“Just like the “Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern”, AIDA Cruises is firmly rooted in our beautiful state. Together, we are committed to diverse cultural offerings in our region and look forward to inspiring numerous music enthusiasts and classical music fans with great concerts through the next three years,” said Felix Eichhorn, President of AIDA Cruises.

Ursula Haselböck, Director of the “Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern”, welcomes the prolonged cooperation and emphasises: “The “Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern” are overjoyed to be able to continue working with its longstanding partner and main sponsor AIDA Cruises in the future. The past years have proven that AIDA Cruises is not only one of the most important employers in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, but also supports the culture as a reliable partner of the “Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern”. The partnership is characterised by joint work at eye level and the idea of inspiring people with music. On behalf of the “Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern”, I would like to thank for the incredible commitment and look forward to another three years of good cooperation!”

In the festival summer of 2022, AIDA will take over the sponsorship for one of the highlights of this year’s season: the Beethoven Triple Concerto on August 20 with Award Winner in Residence Emmanuel Tjeknavorian, cellist Harriet Krijgh, and Kit Armstrong playing the piano. The rural stud in Redefin will serve as an extraordinary venue for this concert providing a very special setting for the event for young and old along with a picnic in the park, pony rides, and a horse show.