AIDAcosma to welcome first guests in Hamburg

AIDAcosma will call at Hamburg for the first time at around 16:00 today, becoming the latest vessel to join the fleet.

It is the second new-build from the line to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) - currently the lowest-emission fossil fuel in the shipping industry.

Before AIDAcosma moors at the Steinwerder cruise terminal, there will be a very special sister ship meeting on the Elbe.

AIDAprima, which is on its way down the Elbe toward Rotterdam, is expected to greet the new fleet member at Teufelsbrück.

Captain Tommy Möller is looking forward to the first call: “For me as captain, it is a special honour to be able to call at the Port of Hamburg with the newest LNG ship in our fleet.

“With AIDAcosma, we are bringing many innovations and, of course, many wonderful vacation experiences to Hamburg for our guests.”

The first guests will set sail on the new ship tomorrow.

From Hamburg, the ship will sail to Southampton and on to Cherbourg in France.

Further stops are Zeebrugge and Rotterdam before the ship moors again in Hamburg on March 5th.

AIDAcosma will visit the Hanseatic city a total of seven times.

Simone Maraschi, managing director of Cruise Gate Hamburg, said: “This is a very joyful day for us as well.

“For years, AIDA Cruises has been moving forward with great commitment in the research and development of alternative propulsion technologies for its ships, doing important pioneering work that benefits the industry and ultimately the entire shipping industry.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming AIDAcosma at our cruise terminals today and regularly in the coming weeks - and especially, of course, to the christening of the ship in Hamburg on April 9th.”