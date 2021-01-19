New spa offering at Banyan Tree Krabi

Banyan Tree Krabi has unveiled a new spa boasting a unique hydrotherapy facility and eight treatment rooms.

Each of the rooms has been fitted with a selection of coloured lighting designed to help enhance the well-being of each individual customer.

The new resort, which opened in October, and is the fourth from the brand in Thailand, is located at tranquil Tubkaek Beach, a 45-minute drive from Krabi International Airport.

Nestled in the northernmost corner of the beach, Banyan Tree Krabi is flanked by nature — it tiers into a verdant rolling landscape known as Naga Crest Hill, while facing out over stunning limestone cliffs and the sapphire waters of the Andaman Sea.

A freshwater stream winds downhill from Naga Crest Hill into the property where the innovative design team has sculpted a beautiful tropical canal to ferry the spring water to the sea.

The rush of water is a recurrent sight and sound at the floral ten-acre resort, where guests are constantly treated to the trickle of streams or the cascading of waterfalls, from the spectacular water feature gracing the lobby to a small waterpark for kids.

And nowhere is the element of water accentuated more than at the 500 sqm pavilion of Banyan Tree Spa Krabi, host to The Rainforest, a maze of hydrotherapeutic stations, including a steam room and sauna, ice fountain, jet pool, and an array of waterjets designed to simultaneously stimulate and soothe the body and mind.

“Pearl powder contains trace minerals and is high in calcium, which is conducive to healthy skin,” said Banyan Tree Krabi spa manager, Bussayawan Chanchai.

“And the effect of massaging it into the muscles with a hot lava shell is ideal for relieving tension and stiffness.”