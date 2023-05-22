Bitkub Metaverse added to Thailand’s Smart Tourism transformation

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bitkub Blockchain Technology to cooperate in further developing the Bitkub Metaverse as part of the TAT’s ongoing strategy to leverage technology and innovation to transform Thai tourism to be Smart Tourism.

Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research, and Development, said “With the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, TAT is revitalising Thai tourism towards digital transformation in recognition of the importance of the digital economy and digital as a game changer. Blockchain technology will play an important role in promoting and developing tourism, and it also represents an opportunity for Thailand to be a role model in using virtual reality as an effective tool to promote tourism.”

Under the MoU, TAT and Bitkub Blockchain Technology will cooperate in promoting Thai tourism through the Bitkub Metaverse. This will be further developed to include an information centre on Thai tourism, while promoting tourist landmarks and year-round travel experiences that simulate real-world tourist attractions and destinations with 3D images and videos.

Web 3.0 technology and the application of digital assets will be utilised to promote a new dimension of tourism, thus creating a new virtual world in the metaverse that combines NFT (Non-Fungible Token), Blockchain, Crypto, XRB Token, and other technologies in one place. Tourists can use digital vouchers and NFT to enjoy a virtual travel experience and shop for tourism products and services in the real world.

Ultimately, Thai and foreign tourists will be inspired to travel more around Thailand after enjoying their virtual experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology, said “We are excited about the possibilities to further develop the Bitkub Metaverse, a project that has received much attention in Thailand’s blockchain industry. Our collaboration with leading animation design and production specialist The Monk Studio offers users a real connection with their characters, which can help promote Thai tourism and travel to both domestic and foreign travellers.”

TAT’s innovation approach on digital tourism included the ‘Amazing Thailand Metaverse: Amazing Durian’ project in April 2022, the ‘Thailand Travelution 2022’ event in November 2022, and two seasons of the ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs’ tourism experience in 2022 and 2023.