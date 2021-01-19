Disneyland Paris delays reopening until April

Disneyland Paris has pushed back its reopening date to April 2nd as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to sweep France.

The theme park had been due to reopen on February 13th.

However, in a statement officials said this was not now possible and that the current plan to open in April would go ahead only “if conditions permit”.

Bookings can be taken from April 2nd, with plans in place to offer refunds to customers impacted by the decision.

Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If you have a booking with us during the closing period, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions: https://t.co/3c0DbxYPLC pic.twitter.com/yom7cB4it3 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 18, 2021

A statement said: “Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will no reopen on February 13th as initially planned.

“If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on April 2nd and will welcome reservations from that date forward.

“Given the current context our plans continue to evolve, but please know that we will make every effort to share with you any updates as soon as it is possible.”