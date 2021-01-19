MSC Magnifica to return to Southampton for summer 2022

MSC Cruises has announced the opening of sales for the third seasons of MSC Magnifica sailings from the UK.

Homeporting in Southampton for the summer of 2022, the ship will be welcomed to a brand-new terminal following a recently announced partnership with ABP Southampton.

The 21 sailings will depart from April and end in October.

The trips will include cruises ranging from two- to 14-nights with a variety of exciting itineraries visiting classic British favourites including the Canary Islands & Madeira, the Mediterranean, northern Europe and the Baltic Capitals.

Many of the 21 sailings will begin on a Saturday ensuring guests can make the most of their holiday and have an even more seamless travel experience.

Antonio Paradiso managing director, MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, commented: “Throughout this difficult period we have been delighted at the continued on-going feedback from agents and guests, who are eager to sail with MSC Cruises from Southampton to new destinations.

“We are committed to providing UK holidaymakers with the holidays they want, and travel agents with cruises they want to sell.”

He added “The UK market is a priority for MSC Cruises, and we have shown our commitment consistently over the last few years.”

Also today, MSC Cruises has announced that MSC Grandiosa will return to sea starting on January 24th.

Following the latest ministerial decree issued by the Italian government, the flagship will resume her planned weekly cruises leaving every Sunday from Genoa, Italy.

She will be calling at the Italian ports of Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo as well as Valetta in Malta.

Embarkation will be available from each port in Italy.

The latest ministerial decree authorised the resumption of cruise operations under the protection of the unique health and safety protocol that had been developed with and authorised by the Italian health, transport and safety authorities last summer.

Since then, MSC Cruises has welcomed over 30,000 guests on board its two ships based out of Italy.

During the Christmas and end-of-year festivities through to the issuance of the latest ministerial decree, Italy-based cruise operation were temporarily suspended due to the restrictive measures related to movement within the country set forth by the local authorities.