Banyan Tree Group Expands Sustainable Food Journey

Banyan Tree Group, a leading player in sustainable tourism and a founding signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in Singapore, has long been committed to its ethos of “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People” and actively implementing sustainability practices ever since its founding.

In recognition of the fact that a significant portion of environmental impact stems from its food supply chain, Banyan Tree Group is continuing to implement a series of sustainable food policies while enhancing existing best practice. This comprehensive transition encompasses various initiatives, including the introduction of the Meatless Monday program in all associate restaurants, increased plant-based cuisine options, clear food waste targets, and partnering with organizations such as Humane Society International to develop best practices on food sourcing to protect animal welfare.

Moreover, the Group is actively expanding sustainable food sourcing methods by prioritising seasonal and local produce, prohibiting the use of endangered fish species, and promoting responsible fishing practices. At the same time, the Group acknowledges the complexities involved and aims to work closely with local communities in order to tap on their expertise and ensure a sustainable long-term future.

The following are some key policies that have been implemented to drive sustainability efforts:

Sourcing Seasonal and Local Produce: Practiced across multiple locations, including the recently launched Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, which features a zero-mile cuisine initiative.

On-property Farms: Over 10 Banyan Tree locations have on-property farms, including in Chiang Mai, Laguna Phuket, Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, Banyan Tree Veya Phuket, Banyan Tree Anji, Banyan Tree Huangshan, Banyan Tree Lijiang, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Yangshuo, Garrya Tongsai Bay Samui, and Homm Saranam Baturiti.

Endangered Species Policy: Implemented since 2023, prohibiting the use of endangered species.

Sustainable Seafood Commitment: Implemented since 2023, with a clear commitment to achieving sustainable sourcing for 50% of all seafood by 2025.

Cage-Free Eggs Commitment: Supported by research and collaboration with HSI, the Group is committed to transitioning to 100% cage-free eggs by 2025 and will commence reporting of progress by 2024. Several properties such as Banyan Tree Phuket, Dhawa Xi’an Chanba, Cassia Phuket, Angsana Maison Souvannaphoum, and the upcoming Homm Tu Le are already sourcing 100% cage-free eggs, with 7 more close to completing their transition.

Banyan Tree Group reports progress in annual Sustainability Reports, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and accountability. Earlier this year, the Group released its 17th annual Sustainability Report, which adheres to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and SGX Sustainability Reporting Standards, while also aligning short- and long-term targets with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For more information on Banyan Tree Group’s sustainability efforts and initiatives, and for the latest Sustainability Report, please visit www.banyantreegroup.com.

ADVERTISEMENT