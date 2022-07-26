Thailand Privilege Card membership programme extended for 2 years

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that the Thailand Privilege Card (TPC) is extending its Elite Flexible One membership programme for another two years, through until 31 December, 2024.

The decision to continue the programme – which was scheduled to end in 2022 – is in response to the positive feedback received from foreign investors who have joined as Elite Flexible One members. As a member, foreigners are able to enjoy both membership privileges and favourable opportunities for property investment in Thailand.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The Elite Flexible One programme has proven a valuable tool in promoting property opportunities in Thailand to foreign markets and in generating much needed revenue in what has been a difficult period. We are happy to see the programme being extended.”

Since the Elite Flexible One programme was introduced in March 2020, it has brought in over 100 million Baht from real estate investment by foreigners, including substantial revenue that was generated for the country during the COVID-19 situation.

Ms. Ratchadawan Loetsilathong, TPC Acting President, said the extension of the Elite Flexible One membership programme for a further two years would help real estate operators drive their sales volume and thus stimulate the overall Thai economy. It would also draw more foreigners to Thailand, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic weakening and the kingdom having reopened its borders.

The number of property operators participating in the Elite Flexible One programme currently stands at 22, which between them are offering 77 development projects that members can invest in.

To be eligible for Elite Flexible One membership, the applicant must purchase condominium-type real estate with a total value of not less than 10 million Baht and be a Thailand Elite cardholder.