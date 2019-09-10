Native Manchester welcomes first guests in north of England

Located in the newly transformed Ducie Street Warehouse on the edge of Manchester’s Northern Quarter, boutique aparthotel brand Native has just opened the doors to its latest outpost.

Occupying eight floors of a vast Grade II listed former Victorian warehouse, Native Manchester will be the UK’s largest aparthotel, spanning 180,000 square feet.

The beautifully designed 166 apartments will offer a variety of living spaces from studios and one beds to two-bedroom penthouses, complete with private garden terraces.

Re-imagined by Archer Humphryes Architects, the firm behind Chiltern Firehouse and the new Standard Hotel in London, the building’s industrial heritage is prominent throughout.

With towering cast-iron columns, a vast central atrium and exposed barrel arched brickwork, each apartment features a fully equipped kitchen, bespoke Conran furniture and magnificent parquet flooring.

Award-wining fitness brand, Blok, has also opened its first studio outside of London in a part of the warehouse’s ground floor space.

Set across three impressive studios and led by Manchester’s leading instructors, classes at Blok will span a variety of over 25 fitness disciplines, giving guests choice, no matter how they choose to train.

Guy Nixon, founder of Native, said: “This has been an extraordinary opportunity to take one of the great icons of Manchester’s industrial past and turn it into a major cultural and social destination for the city.

“Manchester is a thriving, culturally rich and fast expanding city so it seems apt that we are unveiling the new breed of Native’s aparthotels here at Ducie Street.”

Native Manchester is the latest in an exciting pipeline of openings including Native Bankside, which opened in summer last year.

Future sites under development include Leeds, York, Bristol, Oxford and London’s Soho.