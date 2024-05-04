On the Beach Partners with Ryanair for Low Fare Flight Packages

Following the announcement of their “Approved OTA” (online travel agent) partnership Feb last, Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (Thurs, 2nd May) announced that its low fare flights are now available to book as part of On the Beach holiday packages, just in time for the peak Summer holiday season. For On the Beach customers who wish to book Ryanair flights/ancillaries as part of their On the Beach package holiday, this exciting new partnership means;

Customers benefit from Ryanair’s low fares combined with On the Beach’s flexible payment plans, customer perks (including free lounge and fast track), and ATOL protection.

Customers receive all flight-related communications directly from Ryanair, including T&Cs & important flight updates.

Customers have direct access to their myRyanair account to manage their booking.

Customers don’t have to complete Ryanair’s customer verification.

Over the past few months, Ryanair has signed “Approved OTA” distribution agreements with six large OTAs, including this partnership with On the Beach, demonstrating how OTAs can work transparently with Ryanair to benefit consumers.

Speaking from On the Beach’s Headquarters in Manchester, Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said:

“We’re delighted to be in Manchester with the On the Beach team this morning to launch our partnership with Ryanair flights now available to book as part of On the Beach package holidays. This is great news for On the Beach customers who will now be able to book Ryanair’s low fares as part of their On the Beach package holiday with full price transparency (no overcharges or hidden mark-ups) and direct access to their booking through their myRyanair account.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the peak summer season just around the corner, we look forward to seeing lots of happy On the Beach customers onboard our low fare Ryanair flights to over 170 destinations from our 22 UK airports.”

Shaun Morton, CEO of On the Beach Group plc said:

“Ryanair is leading the way in showing how low-cost airlines and online travel agents can work together to give customers choice and value for their holidays. As the number one airline in Europe, Ryanair offers an extensive variety of routes at competitive prices, and we are so pleased to have successfully integrated this into our offer to customers.

This partnership means that our customers will have a seamless experience when booking a package holiday with a Ryanair flight, while still enjoying all of the benefits and protections that come with booking with an online travel agent. This industry-leading, collaborative approach with Ryanair is a blueprint for how the industry can work together to ensure consumers have choice and free, fair access to flights across the market.”