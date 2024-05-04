Discover Spain’s Most Beautiful Terraces with Paradores This Summer

Spain’s network of luxury and historic hotels, Paradores, is delighted to invite British holidaymakers to experience its most beautiful terraces this summer. Set in stunning locations across Spain, these terraces offer breathtaking views, exceptional gastronomy, and a chance to immerse in the local culture and history.

Parador de Jávea – Alicante:

Located on the sunny Costa Blanca, this Parador offers the spectacular Mediterraneo 233, a terrace that overlooks azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea. A hotspot for fish lovers, guests can indulge in a variety of tapas and regional specialties like fresh fish from the local market, enjoying the laid-back atmosphere and the rhythmic sound of the waves from the bar’s boho-style hammocks and Bali beds. Stays start from £95 (€110) per night.

Parador de Toledo – Toledo:

The Parador de Toledo is a Mudejar-inspired building that offers some of the best panoramic views of the city from its rooms and terraces. After spending the day in the City of Three Cultures, visiting the imposing Alcázar, the impressive Gothic cathedral in the historic quarter, the synagogues and mosques, guests can relax in the spacious and luxurious facilities of the Parador. Guests won’t be able to take their eyes off the dramatic Toledo skyline whilst taking a dip in the swimming pool or enjoy the gastronomic delights of La Mancha on the terrace. Stays start from £96 (€112) per night.

Parador de Baiona – Galicia:

Located in a historic fortress on the peninsula of Monterreal, the Parador de Baiona offers incredible views of the Rías Baixas and the beautiful Bay of Baiona. The Parador sits on the site of the old, fortified town of Baiona, founded in 1497, and is a mix between a medieval castle and a Galician stately home. It has regal and elegant rooms, majestic stone stairways and a huge garden with bay side views, equipped with a large swimming pool. Stays start from £96 (€112) per night.

Parador de Málaga Gibralfaro – Malaga

Sitting high on Mount Gibralfaro, just next-door to the city’s impressive 14th castle and fortress, its safe to say that the Parador’s terrace restaurant, El Mirador del Mediterráneo, has the best views of the city. Here, guests can enjoy local wine, delicious cocktails and traditional Andalusian tapas platters. There’s even a rooftop swimming pool to cool down after warm days spent exploring. Stays at the Parador de Málaga Gibralfaro start from £95 (€110) per night.

Parador de Cádiz – Cádiz:

Known for its avant-garde architecture, the Paradors’ terrace, Tacita del Atlántico, is named after Cádiz’s nickname, “Little Silver Cup,” due to the way the city seems to be bathed in a special, glimmering light. It’s a sleek terrace ideal for sipping local vino fino while enjoying the ocean breeze and stunning sunsets over the neighbouring castle of San Sebastian. Stays start from £95 (€110) per night.

Parador de Aiguablava – Girona:

Perched atop the cliffs of Punta d’es Muts, the Mar i Vent terrace overlooks the pristine waters of the Costa Brava. Surrounded untouched natural beauty and pine trees, this terrace serves as a serene retreat to relax both body and mind. Guests can enjoy the finest of Catalan cuisine, including coca de escalivada (Spanish flatbread) with anchovies from La Escala and Catalan salad with charcuterie from Girona. Stays start from £95 (€110) per night.

Book a stay or reserve a table at any of Paradores’ terraces at www.paradores.es/en.