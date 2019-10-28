Montgomerie leads winners at World Golf Awards

Golfing icon, Colin Montgomerie, has scooped top honours at the World Golf Awards.

The Ryder Cup-legend was named Golf Course Designer of the Year at the golf tourism industry’s event of the year in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

He was also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to golf.

Hosted in the Middle East for the first time, the sixth annual World Golf Awards proved a truly global gathering of the golf tourism industry, with pioneers, influencers and leading figureheads from across the world in attendance.

The prize-giving ceremony at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi marked the climax of a three-day itinerary that included golf at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

The rapidly-growing golf market of Vietnam was unveiled as one of the big winners, collecting trophies for both Asia’s Best Golf Destination and World’s Best Golf Destination.

Meanwhile, the rich history of Scotland’s Carnoustie Golf Links – Championship Course was acknowledged with awards for Europe’s Best Golf Course and World’s Best Golf Course.



World Golf Awards headed to the Middle East for the first time

Chris Frost, managing director, World Golf Awards, said: “Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi has proven a world-class host on what has been a magnificent evening of triumph for the golf tourism industry.

“We have had the privilege of recognising the leading golf courses, hotels, resorts, designers and tour operators from across the world and my congratulations to each of them.”

The ceremony also saw World Golf Awards welcome Golf Saudi as presenting partner.

With Saudi Arabia quickly establishing itself as one of the world’s most dynamic new golf markets, the new partnership highlights the ambition of the Kingdom to become an international golf destination.

Majed Al-Sorour, chief executive, Golf Saudi, said: “World Golf Awards is one of the game’s pre-eminent accolades and represents core values that align closely with our vision at Golf Saudi – excellence, global connectivity and dedication.

“As Saudi Arabia’s golf development programme gains momentum, greater integration with the global golf community is allowing us to build relations and develop pioneering initiatives that will determine how we build the game in the Kingdom.”

For more information about the World Golf Awards, visit the official website, or for a full list of winners click here.

World Golf Awards

World Golf Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations.

The World Golf Awards focused on the leading 130-nations that are shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

Launched in 2014, World Golf Awards aims to drive up standards within the golf tourism industry by rewarding the organizations that are leaders in their field.