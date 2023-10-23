Teeing Off Excellence: The 10th World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi

Golf enthusiasts and industry professionals from around the world are preparing to descend upon Abu Dhabi for the prestigious 10th World Golf Awards held this evening - October 23, 2023.

This annual event celebrates the best in golf, recognizing the efforts and achievements of golf courses, resorts, and industry leaders. Hosted in one of the world’s most luxurious and rapidly evolving golf destinations, this year’s ceremony promises to be a truly exceptional celebration of the sport.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has emerged as a leading golf destination, attracting golfers with its incredible courses, luxury resorts, and stunning landscapes. The emirate’s investment in golf infrastructure has been unparalleled, with world-class courses designed by golfing legends such as Gary Player and Pete Dye. The region’s commitment to golf has earned it recognition as a prime golfing destination.

The 10th World Golf Awards

The World Golf Awards, established in 2014, are the most prestigious awards program in the global golf tourism industry. Each year, industry leaders, golf course owners, golfers, and enthusiasts gather to honor the best golf courses, resorts, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the sport.

Here are some highlights of the 10th World Golf Awards:

The Venue: The event will be hosted at Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Yas Island & Yas Links Abu Dhabi, with world-class facilities to accommodate the golfing elite. It promises to offer an unforgettable experience to all attendees.

Recognizing Excellence: Awards will be presented across various categories, including Best Golf Course, Best Golf Resort, Best Golf Tour Operator, and many more. The winners are selected through a rigorous voting process, ensuring that only the finest establishments and individuals receive recognition.

Guest of Honor: This year, the World Golf Awards will feature a prominent figure from the world of golf as a special guest, offering attendees a unique opportunity to interact with and learn from a true legend of the sport.

Networking Opportunities: The event serves as a vital networking platform for industry professionals. It’s a place where like-minded individuals come together to discuss emerging trends and opportunities in the golfing world.

Celebrating Innovation: The awards not only recognize traditional golf courses and resorts but also acknowledge the innovative approaches that are shaping the future of the sport, such as sustainability initiatives and technology-driven advancements.

Golf Tourism: The World Golf Awards play a pivotal role in promoting golf tourism, with the winners often experiencing a boost in visitors and reputation.



The 10th World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi is set to be a glittering celebration of the golfing world’s finest achievements. In a region that has rapidly become a global golfing hub, it’s only fitting that this year’s event will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Yas Island & Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

As golf continues to evolve, the awards recognize those who are pushing the boundaries of the sport, driving excellence, and making it accessible to enthusiasts around the world. Golfers and industry professionals alike are eagerly awaiting the momentous occasion, looking forward to celebrating the sport they love in one of the world’s most stunning golf destinations. The 10th World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi will undoubtedly be an event to remember, setting new standards for golf and cementing Abu Dhabi’s status as a golfing paradise.