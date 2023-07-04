Spring City Golf and Lake Resort certified to the GSTC Criteria by Bureau Veritas

Spring City Golf and Lake Resort received its accredited certification, being certified as a Sustainable Hotel according to the GSTC Criteria by Bureau Veritas, a GSTC-Accredited Certification Body. It is the first resort in Yunnan to gain the certification as a Sustainable Hotel.

The ceremony at Spring City was attended by representatives from Kunming Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the Yangzonghai Management Committee, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), Bureau Veritas and Keppel Singapore.

At the ceremony, Mr. Mervin Ho, General Manager of Spring City Golf and Lake Resort, said “The certification of Spring City Golf and Lake Resort as a sustainable hotel by Bureau Veritas, a GSTC-Accredited Certification, not only signifies Spring City’s success as the first resort in Yunnan to meet the strict audit standards of the GSTC but also affirms our efforts in environmental improvement programs, such as conserving cultural and natural heritage sites and reducing carbon footprint. In addition to its dedication to environmental sustainability, the resort is a significant contributor to the continuous economic and human capital development of the impoverished districts in Kunming City that surround the resort.”

Ms. Koko Tang, Board Member of GSTC, said “The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) is responsible for developing and managing the GSTC Criteria, the global standards for sustainable tourism. We provide accreditation of certification bodies based on GSTC’s Accreditation Manual that largely draws from relevant ISO standards related to the certification process. The Accredited Certification bodies can then certify accommodations and tour operators as sustainable. Today, on behalf of GSTC, I would like to extend our sincere congratulations to Spring City Golf and Lake Resort becoming a GSTC-certified* sustainable hotel!”

Ms. Zou Fengxian, Vice President of Bureau Veritas and General Manager of Bureau Veritas System Certification Business Division, said: “Sustainable development and sustainable tourism are unquestionably a common trend in global development that actively responds to the Chinese government’s important dedication to maintaining ecological and economic development. It is the concrete application of ‘clear waters and green mountains are as valuable as mountains of gold and silver.’ Being certified by a credible and accredited institution signifies that your tourism products or services have already met the most stringent social and environmental standards in the market. With increasing public concern about the potential positive and negative impacts of tourism, the certification will also provide you with a reliable solution for addressing complex environmental and social challenges. Today, on behalf of Bureau Veritas, I would like to proudly recognize Spring City’s sustainability achievements and welcome more hotels and tour operators to follow the GSTC Criteria, fulfilling their commitments to ESG sustainable development!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Keppel, Spring City Golf and Lake Resort’s parent company, is a Singapore-based global asset management and operator with strong sustainable solutions in the infrastructure, real estate, and interconnection sectors. William Tan, Head of Wellness and Tourism of Keppel Land China, stated “Spring City being certified by GSTC-Accredited Certification Body Bureau Veritas is a pioneering action in the Chinese resort industry regarding sustainable development, reflecting Keppel’s ongoing sustainability philosophy of empowering fulfilling and beautiful lives for the communities where it operates.”

Spring City plans to effectively achieve the development of renewable energy by 2025 by converting waste to energy and reducing the use of water and fossil energy. Through a number of measures such as replacing fuel-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, implementing scientific control over lawn growth in summer, adjusting high water-consuming and deciduous tree species, and implementing solar retrofitting of traditional equipment such as lighting and landscaping, 70,000 kWh of electricity will be saved annually, and all transportation will be electrified by 2025.

(Note* GSTC-certified is a shortened version of certified to the GSTC Criteria by a GSTC Accredited Certification Body, which can also be referred to as accredited certification.)

It’s easy to see why this amazing resort wins so many awards and accolades; they keep pushing the boundaries and for that, we can all be very grateful!

Mervin and his exceptional team are clearly committed to making this resort the best in Asia; I wouldn’t bet against them succeeding!

They have once again been nominated for Asia’s Best Golf Hotel in this forthcoming World Golf awards which is to be held this year in October in Abu Dhabi. Voting is underway right now and we wish them every success once again.