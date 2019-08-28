United Airlines announces Star Wars partnership

United Airlines teamed up with Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker to offer customers exciting opportunities to experience the saga first-hand on the ground and in the air.

United will unveil an all-new Star Wars-themed paint design on one of its Boeing 737-800 in November.

There will also be a re-designed onboard experience to celebrate the movie.

The airline will also offer Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker-themed amenity kits and launch its latest in-flight safety demonstration video featuring characters from the new film.

“United Airlines and the Star Wars franchise share a common goal: connect people and unite the world,” said Mark Krolick, United vice president of marketing.

“We are thrilled to join forces and help promote the concluding chapter of the Skywalker story, while at the same time enlisting help from our new friends from the Star Wars universe to demonstrate the importance of safety for our customers and colleagues.”

The new paint design, which the airline teased last spring on its social media channels, captures the exotic atmosphere of the Star Wars galaxy and features imagery of famous Star Wars spacecraft, including the X-wing and TIE fighter starships.

The aircraft’s tail starkly displays a different coloured lightsabre – the weapon of the Jedi – against a black backdrop on each side, reflecting the two sides of the Force.

United will greet customers with classic Star Wars-themed music during the boarding process and distribute commemorative pins throughout December in celebration of the movie’s premiere.

The aircraft’s interior will also feature a special plaque reflecting United’s relationship with Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker and include headrests affixed with the emblems of the film’s duelling factions, the Resistance and the First Order.

While not everyone will have the chance to see the new livery in person, anyone will be able to track United’s Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker-themed aircraft via special icon on FlightAware.

For the first time, aviation and Star Wars enthusiasts can track past and future flights on both desktop and mobile by entering the plane’s tail number and the new livery will appear on FlightAware’s flight tracking maps as the X-Wing starship.