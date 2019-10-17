IndiGo places huge 300 A320neo order with Airbus

IndiGo has signed a firm order for 300 A320neo planes with Airbus, making it one of the largest aircraft orders ever placed by a single operator.

This deal comprises a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft.

It also takes the India-based carrier’s total number of A320neo aircraft on order to 730.

“This order is an important milestone, as it reiterates our mission of strengthening air connectivity in India, which will in turn boost economic growth and mobility.

“India is expected to continue with its strong aviation growth and we are well on our way to build the world’s best air transportation system, to serve more customers and deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle free experience to them,” said Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive of IndiGo.

ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo is among the fastest growing carriers in the world.

Since its first A320neo was delivered in 2016, its fleet of A320neo planes has grown into the largest in the world.

The carrier currently operates 97 A320neo aircraft, alongside 128 A320ceos.

“We are delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launch customers for the A320neo, continues to build its future with Airbus, making Indigo the world’s biggest customer for the A320neo family,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive.

“We are grateful for this strong vote of confidence as this order confirms the A320neo family as the aircraft of choice in the most dynamic aviation growth markets.”

The A321XLR is the next evolutionary step from the A321LR which responds to market needs for even more range and payload, creating more value for the airlines.

“We are pleased to partner yet again with Airbus for our next batch of Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

“The fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft will allow IndiGo to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability.

“The choice of engine manufacturer for this order will be made at a later date,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, chief aircraft acquisition and financing officer of IndiGo.