Mandarin Oriental, Vienna expected to debut in 2023

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a luxury hotel and branded residences in Vienna, Austria, that is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Mandarin Oriental, Vienna will be housed in a heritage building that originally served as the city’s commercial law court from 1912 to 2003.

The property is located in a peaceful street in District One of Vienna within the Ringstrasse.

It is in easy walking distance of the city’s major attractions, including St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the Imperial Palace, Vienna State Opera and a wide range of restaurants and bars.

The conversion of the property is already underway, and the restoration will preserve many of the building’s original design elements.

“We look forward to extending the Group’s presence into one of Europe’s most popular destinations for art, music and culture and introducing the city to Mandarin Oriental’s exemplary quality of service,” said James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental.

“This iconic redevelopment of a historic building in a prime location, will offer guests a truly memorable experience, and fits ideally within the Group’s increasing portfolio of central European hotels.”

On completion, the hotel will comprise 151 guestrooms and suites surrounding a courtyard in the centre of the property, incorporating a restaurant, bar and outdoor garden.

The property will also house a Spa at Mandarin Oriental featuring a series of treatment rooms, a swimming pool and a well-equipped fitness centre.

A range of adaptable banqueting and meeting spaces will be available for events and social occasions.

The 17 residences at Mandarin Oriental will be located on the top two floors of the building and will have private access to the roof, with several of the apartments offering outdoor terraces and stunning citywide views.

The project is owned by Brisen Group, headquartered in Geneva and operating in the European real estate investment and wealth management sectors.

London-based designers, Goddard Littlefair, have been appointed to create the hotel and residences interiors.