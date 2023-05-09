The Hoxton makes Germany debut with Berlin hotel

The Hoxton has swung open its doors in Charlottenburg, bringing the brand to Berlin and marking its German debut.

Set just steps away from the renowned shopping avenue, Ku’damm, the Hoxton, Charlottenburg offers 234 rooms.

Also on offer are the Teahouse, a charming corner café which transforms into an intimate cocktail bar as the sun sets; House of Tandoor, a north Indian-inspired restaurant serving up family style, spice-filled dishes and natural wines; and a cosy fireside Winter Garden set within the expansive, open-house lobby.

Tucked up under the eaves of the hotel, three meeting and event spaces set around a central Pantry Kitchen make up The Apartment, soon to be home to West Berlin’s hottest parties.

Ennismore’s inhouse design studio, AIME Studios, is responsible for the interiors, which are connected by a carefully constructed narrative built around rough nouveau, a concept which draws inspiration from both the theatricality of Charlottenburg’s golden era and the raw materiality of Brutalism.

Each of the 234 bedrooms is defined by Art Nouveau forms and expressive design details, inspired by the classical structures which inform the neighbourhood’s architectural landscape.

A muted colour palette of desaturated pinks and greens creates a sophisticated backdrop for vintage-inspired furniture and scalloped headboards, with the shell motif recurring in striking rug patterns and elegant glass wall lights.

In each of its neighbourhoods, the Hoxton strives to be a good neighbour, in part by extending long-term, meaningful support to community charities and shelters.

In Berlin, the hotel has partnered with Refugio, an organisation that provides housing, advice, and support for refugees, and will make financial contributions, as well as donating essential linen, towels and bedding and arranging regular staff volunteering hours.