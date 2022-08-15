Mandarin Oriental Strengthens Global Sales Leadership

The newly appointed Senior Sales Leadership team meet with Joanna Flint in Singapore. From left to right: Geoffrey Webb, Joanna Flint, Raphael Lanfant and Celine Du.

Joanna Flint, Chief Commercial Officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, has announced three senior appointments to strengthen the Group’s global sales leadership.

Raphael Lanfant has been appointed Global VP Channel Sales, a newly created role responsible for overseeing the global revenue growth and the effectiveness of the newly formed Global Channel Sales and Distribution organisation. Raphael joins the Group from Alibaba, where he held the position of Global Head of International Hotel Partnerships. Raphael joins with 20 years of experience in travel related businesses, including commercial and distribution leadership roles for Expedia Group. Raphael is a French/Australian national, and has lived in Europe, Asia and the Americas. He is currently based in Singapore where he will remain.

Geoffrey Webb has been appointed VP Global Sales Partners and will oversee the five regional sales hubs responsible for driving revenue from the global travel agencies and tour operators. Geoffrey joined Mandarin Oriental in 2019 as Director of Commercial Strategy for the Group’s flagship property, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. Geoffrey is a seasoned hotelier, with over three decades of operations and luxury hospitality experience working with brands including St Regis, Peninsula, IHG, Hilton and Sofitel in Australia, Canada, Middle East, United States and Thailand. Geoffrey is an Australian national and will relocate to London.

Celine Du has been appointed VP Global Industry Partners and will be responsible for Mandarin Oriental’s global corporate and key account revenue. Celine joined the Group in 2015 as Vice President Sales & Marketing, Greater China before her promotion to VP Regional Sales, Asia Pacific. Celine has 25 years of experience in luxury hospitality with senior roles at Shangri-la and IHG prior to joining Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. Celine is a Chinese national and is based in Hong Kong.

Raphael Lanfant will report directly to Joanna Flint, with Geoffrey and Celine reporting into Raphael.

“I’m delighted to bring together this diverse and accomplished group to bolster our global sales leadership, and to explore innovative ways to support and enable our sales and industry partners around the world. Collaborating with our travel industry partners is critical to business growth in the luxury hospitality sector, given the complex needs of the luxury industry’s discerning customer base,” commented Joanna Flint, Chief Commercial Officer, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.