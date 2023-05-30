Highland Base – Kerlingarfjöll to open this summer

The Blue Lagoon Family will welcome the opening of its newest development, Highland Base – Kerlingarfjöll, this summer.

Debuting in the Ásgarður Valley, at the edge of a remote mountain range deep in the central highlands of Iceland, the multi-faceted Highland Base - Kerlingarfjöll will be the first of its kind in this untouched, adventure-driven paradise.

The year-round destination will feature the Highland Base Hotel, complete with rooms, suites and luxury lodges; a series of Highland Base Huts designed for private or shared accommodations; the Highland Base Camp, a summer-only, riverside campsite; the 80-seat Highland Base Restaurant and Lounge; the Highland Base Baths; and a wide range of adventure activities.

“Kerlingarfjöll has been beloved by Icelanders for decades, and we’re pleased to introduce the destination in an entirely new way,” says Grímur Sæmundsen, founder of Blue Lagoon Iceland.

“Full of adventure, from the journey to the experiences while there, Highland Base - Kerlingarfjöll will be unmatched for those looking to explore the remote, central highlands of Iceland.”

Ideated and developed by the design teams at Blue Lagoon Iceland, Basalt Architects and Design Group Italia, Highland Base - Kerlingarfjöll is being constructed to exist in harmony with nature.

Covering almost 100 square kilometres, Kerlingarfjöll, a protected nature reserve, is a circular mountain range that formed over 10,000 years ago with a series of subglacial volcanic eruptions.

The range includes peaks reaching more than 1,500 kilometres, and panoramic vistas punctuated by the grand glaciers Hofsjökull and Langjökull, making it an adventure lover’s dream.