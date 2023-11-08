Obertauern [PLACESHOTEL] by Valamar to welcome first guests

Croatian hospitality company, Valamar, is set to bring its high-energy [PLACES] offering to the slopes of Austria this winter with the opening of Obertauern [PLACESHOTEL] by Valamar.

This brand-new opening marks the first expansion of the [PLACESHOTEL] series outside of Croatia and follows the success of two Valamar properties in Obertauern opening last winter - Kesselspitze Valamar Collection Hotel and Valamar Obertauern Hotel.

Obertauern [PLACESHOTEL] will open its doors to guests for the 2023 ski season from November 2023 until end of April 2024, bringing the high-energy vibes of the [PLACES] brand, along with its exceptional flexible offerings, to the slopes of this snow-sure destination.

Uniquely designed for the modern traveller, Obertauern [PLACESHOTEL] will be the ideal base for those looking for an action-packed, adventurous getaway with a perfect combination of high-energy atmospheres and relaxing retreats.

As with all of Valamar’s [PLACESHOTEL] properties, the new Obertauern location provides guests with the [PLACESFLEXI] program, ensuring guests can experience a carefully crafted menu inspired by regional and international dishes.

For a high-tech smooth experience, everything can be ordered on the [PLACESAPP] and [PLACESDIGITAL] ensures speedy, smooth access to wi-fi, smart TVs with streaming services, digital library and cashless bracelet.

After a day on the slopes, guests can unwind at the spa or enjoy a dip in the freshwater pool.

The spa boasts phenomenal facilities such as private massage rooms, a whirlpool zone, and a relaxation area with a fireplace and Vitality Bar, as well as outdoor hot tubs and saunas. Afterwards, weary skiers can sip on cocktails at the [PLACESLOUNGEBAR], which is the location of the SOUNDS OF [PLACES] DJ sessions.

This stylish sanctuary, located in the midst of a winter wonderland, is the highest mountain pass in the state of Salzburg and provides guests with easy access to some of the best ski slopes in Europe.

Ideal for both beginners and intermediates, skiers can choose to hit over 100 kilometres of groomed ski runs or check out the off-piste options that Obertauern has to offer.

There are numerous activities on offer for those seeking a greater adrenaline rush. From ice climbing the sublime formations of Johannes waterfall to reaching new heights snow-kiting, Obertauern is the number one choice for snow-filled fun and as a resort, receives the most snowfall in Austria.