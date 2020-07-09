Chukka Tours launches new consumer app

Caribbean destination management company Chukka Tours has launched an innovative new app to travellers.

Available for both Apple and Android devices, the new technology will improve the customer experience for both resort and cruise passengers.

The app allows users to browse the extensive activity menu offered by Chukka Tours to find a perfect Caribbean adventure, as well as offering an extensive gallery of photos, videos and tour descriptions.

Guests can check availability, see tour times and book from wherever they are, while there is also a chance to review bookings and get tour necessity reminders.

To save time, visitors can check in by signing an online waiver, and get a personal QR code to identify themselves on location.

Marc Melville, chief executive of Chukka Tours, said: “Chukka is one of the first tour operators, if not the first, in the Caribbean to launch a mobile app.”

He added: “As you can imagine, during this pandemic, we are trying to keep top of mind with all who will be travelling to the Caribbean when the time is right.

“The app was developed locally in Jamaica, and will offer us great exposure as Jamaicans on the world stage.”

Chukka Caribbean Adventures is the largest nature-adventure tour operator in the region.

Guided by a spirit of exploration and adventure, Chukka is driven to define, design, develop and deliver tour experiences of the highest quality.

Find out more on the official website.