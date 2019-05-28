Lamouche appointed chief commercial officer, Europe, with Accor

Accor has appointed Karelle Lamouche to the role of chief commercial officer for Europe.

In this newly created role, Lamouche will lead Accor’s commercial team with responsibility for driving the business revenue strategy for the company and its partners across all European markets.

Reporting into Franck Gervais, chief executive, Accor Europe, she will be responsible for the commercial strategy for the European business.

Focused on leading the company’s loyalty and customer experience, sales and distribution, marketing, revenue management and business analytics teams, Lamouche will create a more holistic, integrated and customer-centred approach and deliver a consistent strategy for all Accor brands throughout Europe.

Central to the role will be the launch and delivery of ‘All’, Accor’s new loyalty programme which goes live later this year.

Gervais said: “In an increasingly complex and evolving market, it is vital that we continue to build on our strategic aims across the business to ensure we further strengthen our market-leading position and enhance the company’s comprehensive portfolio and partnerships.

“Karelle will develop the strategy for all of Europe, leading and implementing an innovative approach to identify new commercial opportunities and harness the existing brand, sales, revenue and customer channels.

“All represents a fantastic commercial and customer opportunity to transform the business and Karelle will be central to the strategic delivery of this launch in Europe.

“This is a key role for the business and the combination of Karelle’s entrepreneurial mindset, strategic vision and ability to collaborate effectively with groups from across the business makes her the perfect fit for such a critical position.”

Lamouche has been with Accor since 2003, most recently as senior vice president for sales and marketing, distribution and revenue management across all its brands in northern Europe, which includes the UK, Benelux and Nordics.