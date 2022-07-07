Accor to open three premium properties in Uzbekistan

Accor will open three new hotels under premium brands in Uzbekistan thanks to the signing of a cooperation agreement with Hyper Group of Companies. The signed memorandums provide for the opening of Mövenpick Samarkand and Swissôtel Tashkent following the rebranding and renovation of the existing hotels, as well as the construction of the new Swissôtel Charvak hotel in Navobod village, Tashkent region. The total room capacity of three hotels will amount to more than 500 rooms, scheduled to open in the coming years.

“Today is a remarkable day for us. With the signing of these three new projects we significantly strengthen our positioning in the hotel market of Uzbekistan and introduce two new brands in this country – Swissôtel and Mövenpick, embodying elegant Swiss luxury and hospitality traditions. Guests of Tashkent and Samarkand will be able to enjoy visiting them in the near future. These ancient cities are the pearls of the Great Silk Road, with beautiful architecture and traditions that cherish the memory of many centuries. Thousands of tourists come here every year, as well as business travellers due to the considerable growth of business activity. We are confident that the opening of new hotels under well-known international brands will be an additional factor in choosing Uzbekistan as the next travel destination. I am grateful to our partners for their trust and I hope that together we will be able to implement many more exciting projects in the future,” – notes Alexis Delaroff, COO of Accor New East Europe.

Mövenpick Samarkand

Mövenpick Samarkand will open following the renovation and rebranding of the popular four-star Registan Plaza Hotel, located at 53 Shohrukh Street in Samarkand, close to the business districts and historical sites of the Old City. The seven-storey Mövenpick Samarkand will offer 165 rooms in different categories ranging from standard to suites. The hotel will have a spa centre with a swimming pool, a gastronomic restaurant, and a large lobby with a lounge bar. The hotel’s infrastructure will also include a large multifunctional space for corporate and social events.

Mövenpick Samarkand is scheduled to open later in 2022.

Swissôtel Tashkent

Swissôtel Tashkent will open following the renovation and rebranding of the luxurious five-star Miran International Hotel at 4 Shakhrisabz Street in Tashkent, located close to the Railway Museum, Amir Timur Square and The State Museum of the Temurids History.

Guests will be able to choose from 173 elegant rooms and suites and enjoy various wellness and dining facilities. The hotel will be perfect for family trips and friends’ getaways.

The five-star Swissôtel Tashkent is scheduled to open in Q3 2023.

Swissôtel Charvak

Swissôtel Charvak will be built in the resort area of Navobod village in the Tashkent region, close to the artificial Charvak Lake and its sandy beach, located at 575 metres above sea level. Navobod is a unique year-round resort situated between the Chatkal and Ugam ridges of the Western Tien Shan, on the Chirchik River, only 80 km from Tashkent. Fresh and clear mountain air, sandy beaches and well-developed infrastructure attract many beach lovers here, including families with children.

Swissôtel Charvak will offer 206 rooms and suites as well as a spa complex, a fitness centre, and three pools. The hotel infrastructure will also feature two gastronomic restaurants, a bar, a banquet hall for special events and several meeting rooms.

The opening of Swissôtel Charvak is scheduled for 2024.

Commenting on Accor’s premium brands development in the region, Camil Yazbeck, Senior Vice President Development, Accor Northern Europe, said: “Over the last five years, Accor has transformed its brand portfolio, moving from 16 brands to more than 40 with a concentration on high-value segments, including ultra-luxury, luxury, premium, and collection brands. This is where we see the growth today. Premium brands represent 22% of our overall pipeline in Northern Europe and dominate our development strategy. Accor’s premium brands are world-leading. They optimise our partners’ ROI through high brand awareness and margins, supported by the global reach of our ALL – Accor Live Limitless loyalty program. Mövenpick and Swissôtel are both strong Swiss heritage brands and we are happy to introduce them in the new market.”

Accor and Hyper Group of Companies plan to continue their partnership in the future with a new project already in development.