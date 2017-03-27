Eastern Airways to offer locally supply snacks on UK flights

Eastern Airways has unveiled a new cabin product refresh sourcing a number of local suppliers throughout its network for the complimentary service offered on board its Flybe franchise services.

The on-board product has been revised and will feature guest beers, hand cooked crisps, flapjacks, shortbread biscuits, sweets for departure and landing as part of its wider complimentary offering to its customers across the UK.

The airline has carefully handpicked quality products from local businesses that use the finest sourced ingredients to offer a variety of tasty snacks and drinks that will be served on board the aircraft

Amanda Clark, Eastern Airways head of cabin services and training, said: “As a UK regional airline, we are working closely with many businesses local to where we operate as we ‘go local’ to supply our newly refreshed complimentary on-board product.

“We are proud of the suppliers we have sourced for our new on-board product, as we provide an enhanced on-board service using some of the best local produce which our cabin crew will offer to customers during flights as part of the service.”

Local suppliers include Black Sheep Brewery, Fairfields Farm’s Ten Acre Crisps, Lottie Shaw’s flapjacks, Chrystal’s Shortbread, Brays Sweets.

Yorkshire and Humber region based Eastern Airways is an independent airline that was formed in 1997, and operates flights from airports including Aberdeen, Anglesey, Cardiff, Durham Tees Valley, Humberside, Leeds Bradford, Newcastle, Norwich, Paris Orly, Rodez, Scatsta, Southampton, Sumburgh, Warton and Wick John O’Groats.