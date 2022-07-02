ALL-Accor Live Limitless sets out the next chapter with Paris Saint Germain

After three highly successful years as a major partner and official jersey sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain, Accor has decided to extend its commitment with the French football giant, albeit in a different capacity, for a further four years to promote its lifestyle loyalty program. In the new partnership, ALL-Accor Live Limitless will now be visible on the sleeve of PSG’s training jersey, while a major focus of the collaboration will be on using Paris Saint-Germain assets to engage with and offer unique experiences to ALL – Accor Live Limitless members all over the World.

The partnership was initially created in 2019 to launch ALL-Accor Live Limitless, the daily lifestyle companion that brings together and enhances all the brands, services and partnerships operating within the Accor ecosystem. It has been a great success in providing current and future members with unforgettable experiences while supporting and promoting awareness of what was a new brand. The sponsorship has enabled ALL to be established as a global brand.

Over the last three years, members benefited from exclusive opportunities to meet the most high-profile players, from watching a match at home with them to discussing the sporting world while enjoying a different leisure activity like yoga, karting or music together, and even receiving their favorite player’s lucky shirt, at a time when the team was being strengthened with global stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos. These award-winning activities with players have facilitated the adoption of ALL as Accor’s booking platform & loyalty program.

With more than 40 hotel brands Accor has been developing a hospitality ecosystem that attracts and retains the loyalty of guests around the world by offering meaningful experiences and a wide variety of rewards enabling members to work, live and play far beyond their hotel stays. The extended Paris Saint-Germain partnership will continue to be central to this.

“We’re thrilled to extend our successful relationship with one of the most iconic sporting brands in the world. It helped launch our new lifestyle and travel loyalty program ALL- Accor Live Limitless - to a global audience and has been a magnet for our members who have enjoyed numerous “money can’t buy” Limitless Experiences with the club over the past three years. We are looking forward to the next chapter and delivering even more value to our members and our business.” - Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty and Partnerships Officer.

“The destiny of ALL - Accor Live Limitless is intrinsically linked with Paris Saint-Germain. We have been partners from the very beginning, something that is unique in the history of a brand. By appearing on the emblematic jerseys worn by our teams and offering ever more innovative and exclusive experiences, ALL have won our fans’ hearts and have created a very strong bond with our supporters and the members of their loyalty program worldwide. In three years, we have shared unforgettable emotions both on and off the pitch. Today, we are excited to continue our adventure in order to keep surprising and delighting the PSG x ALL family.” - Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer.