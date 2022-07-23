Alpine and Accor partner for French Grand Prix

BWT Alpine F1 Team is delighted to announce a partnership with ALL- Accor Live Limitless, for its home race, the French Grand Prix.

Accor is one of the world’s leading hospitality companies with over 5,300 hotels in 110 countries and across more than 40 hotel brands including Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. ALL is Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program that provides meaningful experiences and rewards for its millions of engaged members around the world.

This initial partnership will enable both companies to explore multiple opportunities for potential collaboration within the world of Formula One and beyond, including design services, hospitality programming and travel management.

Both parties will also explore sustainable technologies to reduce their respective carbon footprints and environmental impact. Alpine has recently taken strides to reduce emissions by implementing high performance electric technology in its road car range. Inspired by the cutting-edge innovation seen in Alpine F1 Team’s powertrain, all Alpine cars will be fully electric by 2025. Alpine can now also benefit from Accor’s leadership and expertise in sustainable travel initiatives, as it works closely with the FIA and F1 to reduce its environmental impact when travelling the globe throughout the F1 Calendar.