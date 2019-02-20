Moultrie appointed managing director of MMGY Hills Balfour

MMGY Hills Balfour has rejigged its leadership structure, as former executive vice president of the World Travel & Tourism Council Caroline Moultrie joins as managing director.

Moultrie will join the company on September 16th, and will be tasked with evolving the firm’s suite of full-service client offerings, as well as growing the business in line with the company’s ambitious plans to expand globally.

During her tenure at WTTC, she led the team that doubled the size of the global chief executive membership base from 85 to 170 members, and pioneered the strategy for member engagement which saw member satisfaction levels improve four-fold.

Prior to that, she worked at Virgin Atlantic, Avro, and as commercial director for Manchester Airports Group.

The latter is comprised of four airports in the UK, where Moultrie was responsible for group-wide marketing and digital platforms as well as airline negotiations and route development.

Amanda Hills, founder and president of Hills Balfour Europe and Middle East, will continue to lead and manage the business alongside Moultrie and the existing associate board and senior directors.

Hills commented: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Caroline to Hills Balfour next month.

“Through her former roles she brings a fantastic combination of engaging c-suite global leaders from the private sector as well as government officials, ministries and heads of state, along with commercial acumen, and a global perspective.

“We now look forward to her integration with our exceptionally talented team of senior directors and associate directors.

“These changes come during an incredible period of global growth, development and change for Hills Balfour, and Caroline will act as a catalyst for this advancement.”

MMGY Hills Balfour celebrated its 20th anniversary in December, having seen a large phase of expansion over the last few years including opening an office in Dubai in November 2016.

The company’s European and Dubai holdings were acquired by US travel and tourism marketing specialist MMGY Global in March 2018.