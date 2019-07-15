Kourotsidis takes up leadership of Fairmont Ajman

Fairmont Ajman has announced the appointment of Kosta Kourotsidis to the role of general manager at the 252-key luxury beachfront resort.

Prior to taking up the position, Kourotsidis was general manager at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa in Bahrain.

During his time at the five-star hotel he successfully oversaw an extensive 12-month refurbishment of the landmark property.

In Ajman, Kourotsidis will be responsible for the overall operation, performance and strategic directions of the Fairmont hotel.

He will also take a role in the brand strategy for the beachfront resort.

The hotel features 252 guest rooms and suites, as well as eight food and beverage outlets.

Kourotsidis brings a wealth of experience, having spent 23-years in leadership positions across Germany, Ireland, Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Lebanon, Bahrain and the UAE.

He also holds a certificate in hotel revenue management from Cornell University in the United States.