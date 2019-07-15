Breaking Travel News
Kourotsidis takes up leadership of Fairmont Ajman

Kourotsidis takes up leadership of Fairmont Ajman

Fairmont Ajman has announced the appointment of Kosta Kourotsidis to the role of general manager at the 252-key luxury beachfront resort.

Prior to taking up the position, Kourotsidis was general manager at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa in Bahrain.

During his time at the five-star hotel he successfully oversaw an extensive 12-month refurbishment of the landmark property.

In Ajman, Kourotsidis will be responsible for the overall operation, performance and strategic directions of the Fairmont hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will also take a role in the brand strategy for the beachfront resort.

The hotel features 252 guest rooms and suites, as well as eight food and beverage outlets.

Kourotsidis brings a wealth of experience, having spent 23-years in leadership positions across Germany, Ireland, Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Lebanon, Bahrain and the UAE.

He also holds a certificate in hotel revenue management from Cornell University in the United States.