Oman Air expands Kenya Airways codeshare partnership

Oman Air and Kenya Airways have expanded their codeshare cooperation, increasing the destinations available to guests.

The carriers commenced their codeshare agreement, covering services between Muscat and Nairobi, in August 2017.

From today, the new deal will allow seamless connectivity to Oman Air guests travelling beyond Nairobi to Entebbe, Uganda, and Johannesburg in South Africa.

Similarly, Kenya Airways guests can now extend their travel beyond Muscat to Karachi and Lahore, both in Pakistan.

Commenting on the new code share agreement, Abdulaziz Al Raisi, chief executive of Oman Air, said: “We are very happy with the extension of this codeshare, which offers our guests an opportunity to travel beyond Nairobi and Muscat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through this partnership, Oman Air extends its exemplary services to the guests of Kenya Airways.

“We have been successfully promoting Kenya throughout our network of destinations.”

There are also plans, subject to government and regulatory approvals, for Oman Air guests travelling beyond Nairobi to Dar Es Salam, Tanzania, and for Kenya Airways guests travelling beyond Muscat to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the Indian cities of Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

More details are expected to be revealed in due course.

The expanded codeshare agreement increases the ease of travel across several countries and strengthens long-established cultural connections, added Ursula Silling, Kenya Airways chief commercial officer.

“Through this partnership, Kenya Airways extends its services to our guests, including those who are visiting friends and families in Oman – and maintaining cultural links Oman shares with the coastal region of east Africa, especially Kenya and Tanzania.

“This cooperation also expands our footprint in the Middle East through the Muscat gateway and is consistent with Kenya Airways’ strategy to improve its network efficiency, grow through partners while focusing on the high-yield corporate and leisure segments.”