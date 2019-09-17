Saint Lucia Tourism Authority launches winter campaign in UK

This winter, holidaymakers can take advantage of a new month-long promotion from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Running until the end of October, sun seekers can book a holiday in Saint Lucia and enjoy some winter sun or book ahead for their summer holiday.

There are 12 tour operators taking part, including Blue Bay Travel; Simply St Lucia; Trailfinders; Best At Travel; Classic Collection; Tropical Sky; Sackville Travel; Dial-a-Flight; ITC, Kenwood Travel; Caribtours; and LetsGo2.

This means there is a range of holidays on offer to suit all budgets and tastes.

The Winter in Saint Lucia campaign has a dedicated offers landing page on the tourism authority’s website featuring the 12 tour operators as the call to action.

Patricia Charlery-Leon, head of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority in the UK, said: “Every year we are able to offer fantastic savings at this time of year through our tour operator partners.

“Saint Lucia is perfect for a relaxing or active holiday so suits all tastes from families to honeymooners.”

The deals are supported by an extended consumer and trade advertising campaign from SLTA with press ads in the Times, Telegraph, Metro and Evening Standard alongside digital takeovers in the Times and Telegraph.

Lifestyle magazines are also part of the buy with the increasingly important niche media including wedding, diving, birding, yachting and Diaspora media.