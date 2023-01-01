Colorful fireworks illuminate Ajman’s night on New Year’s Eve

The sky of Ajman Corniche was lit up with a massive fireworks show arranged by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development which coincides with the country’s celebrations of the advent of the New Year 2023.

As of early hours, the venues, roads, and areas surrounding the Ajman Corniche were packed with thousands of visitors who reserved their spots to enjoy the unique festivities and watch the dazzling fireworks show at midnight.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, congratulated the Emirati people and the world with the advent of the New Year 2023, and wished the country and leadership a year filled with peace, wellbeing, and stability, and a brighter future for all humanity.

Alhashmi stressed that the whole world looks forward to the UAE’s incredible New Year’s festivities and fireworks, and the World’s Coolest Winter campaign which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, gives a special touch to New year’s celebrations, activities and entertainment, and the winter tourism that take place in UAE every year. These events aim to encourage locals and residents to discover the amazing tourist attractions across the whole country.

“The emirate of Ajman has succeeded in becoming one of the prominent destinations that attracts tourists especially during the awaited New Year celebrations. Tourists anticipate Ajman as their favorite winter destination due to the advanced infrastructure, natural diversity, and various shopping and entertainment experiences it offers”, Alhashmi concluded.