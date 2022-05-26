Fairmont set for Japan debut

Accor, a world leading hospitality group, and Nomura Real Estate Development Co, are planning to bring the Fairmont brand to Japan, with Fairmont Tokyo, slated to open in 2025.

Fairmont Tokyo, the luxury brand’s first hotel in Japan, will feature 219 guestrooms and awe-inspiring views of Tokyo Bay. Located on the upper floors of the South Tower of the Shibaura Project, it is part of a development designed under the National Strategic Special Zone Program. It is unique in that it is the only location in the cosmopolitan area that offers access to business, culture, and well-being amenities. This hotel’s enviable location is also convenient as it’s just an 18-minute drive from Haneda International Airport and within close proximity to Hamamatsucho Railway Station.

Fairmont Tokyo will also offer a range of suites, three restaurants and bars, a spa, fitness center, swimming pool, meeting rooms, banquet facilities and chapel, offering a respite from the city’s hustle and bustle.

“We are excited to welcome Fairmont Tokyo into our portfolio of grand hotels, providing a stunning backdrop where glamour meets culture, and where guests and locals will come together to make memories,” said Garth Simmons, Chief Executive Officer, Accor Southeast Asia, Japan & South Korea. “Like all Fairmont properties around the world, the hotel is set to become the epicenter of Tokyo’s social scene and will bring a new level of personalised service and thoughtful luxury to the city.”

With more than 80 locations around the globe, Fairmont is known for its grand and awe-inspiring properties, many of which are steeped in history and positioned at the heart of their local communities. Fairmont Tokyo joins an unrivalled hotel portfolio that includes such landmark addresses as The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel in New York; The Savoy, A Fairmont Managed Hotel in London; Fairmont San Francisco; Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada; and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai.

